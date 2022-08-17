Those wanting to compete in the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair have until Sunday, Aug. 21, to make their intentions known at the fairground’s Entry Office in Bishop, according to Fairgrounds CEO Jen Jen McGuire.
The Eastern Tri-County Fair is set for Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds in Bishop.
McGuire stated that the Entry Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday to assist contestants. The office is now located at the southwest door of the main front office.
Entry books are available in the Fair Office and online at TriCountyFair.com. There are entry guidebooks for adults, juniors and a special entry guidebook.
Special entries include a peach pie contest, favorite filled cookie contest, barbecue contest and a decorated cupcake contest.
For more information on entries, call Michelle Denault at the Fair Office, (760) 873-3588.
The Tri-County Fair Parade will be returning for its second year, McGuire stated.
The second annual Tri-County Fair Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
“We will have a cattle and horse drive lead the parade followed by community entries and other fair entertainment entries,” McGuire stated, adding that the cattle drive is sponsored by The Toggery.
Entry forms are due by Aug. 23, according to the fairgrounds.
The parade entry fee is $10, which is payable by cash, check or credit card at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.
The parade will run north on Home Street, beginning at Home and Elm streets with staging at the elementary school on Elm Street and ending at the fairgrounds.
Participants will line up in the elementary school parking lot according to assigned numbers received during check-in.