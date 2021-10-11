Thrill the World Bishop is organizing the annual Worldwide Simultaneous Thriller Dance on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Bishop City Park, according to Erin Renee, event organizer for Thrill the World Bishop.
The dance will be at 3 p.m. sharp at Bishop City Park in front of the bandstand, just south of the visitor center. Dancers need to arrive by 2:30 p.m.
“Look for the zombies!” organizers stated.
There also will be a special appearance at the Trunk or Treat event at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds later that same day. Exact location and time forthcoming.
Every year Thrill the World hosts a global event inviting Thriller groups in cities around the world to perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at the same time.
Thrill the World has been represented in 32 countries on six continents by more than 23,000 dancers.
For more information on Thrill the World visit www.ThrillTheWorld.com.
To register for the Bishop dance, visit goodent.org/thrilltheworld and fill out the contact form. It is free to join the dance or attend this public event as a spectator, although donations are appreciated to help cover organizational expenses.
Thrill the World Bishop is organized by local non-profit community organization Goodent and is sponsored by KBPT-LP 96.1 FM, who will be counting down and broadcasting the event live.
Due to the high number of COVID cases currently in Inyo County, organizers are asking participants to learn the dance at home. Visit thrilltheworld.com/learn-the-dance for everything you need including instructional videos, mp3s, and dance scripts.
Those interested should register for the dance at goodent.org/thrilltheworld so they can get all the details for when everyone meets up on Thrill Day, Oct 30, at Bishop City Park.
For more information on Goodent and their other initiatives, visit goodent.org.