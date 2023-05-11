The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop on May 6 featured the “Chili, Cars and Cervezas” Cinco de Mayo celebration with the Laws Museum Spring Choo Choo Swap meet. Events like these are only possible due to the hard work of an army of volunteers, including the Bishop Rotary Club, among many other organizations. The fairgrounds has plenty of more events lined up in the coming weeks, including the state California High School Rodeo Association’s Mult-District Showdown May 13-14, and ZZ Tush, a ZZ Top tribute band, on May 13. Visit tricountyfair.com for more information.
Crowds turn out for chili, cars, cervazas and swap meet
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
