The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting received an update regarding what county crews and allied partner agencies are doing as they gear up for the historic runoff anticipated this spring after the series of snow and rainstorms that rolled through the region earlier this year.
The flooding that is expected to occur with the runoff has the potential to endanger lives and property, officials said, so area residents also need to be prepared by maintaining the culverts and ditches that run on their properties.
County Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg said the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is forecasting what is likely the wettest year on record for the area at almost 300% of normal with a million acre feet of water in the Owens Valley.
While things might have quieted down some since the storms of March that had the county declare an emergency, county, LADWP and other agency crews have been working diligently in preparing for the next wave, Greenberg said.
Greenberg said “the next wave” is something that the county can only anticipate and estimate until the event actually occurs.
County and LADWP officials have been reviewing information from the extensive flooding that occurred in the 1969 runoff to see the impacts and potentially mitigate them before this year’s runoff hits. They are looking at LADWP, Caltrans and county infrastructure and at the county’s communities as a whole to anticipate issues before they occur.
The county, LADWP and Caltrans have been having weekly meetings that could expand to include other entities, such as Mono County, as the runoff nears, he said.
Greenberg said a chief concern during these meetings is the potential impact of travel “and it’s quite likely that we will see significant travel impacts throughout the valley in one way or another” as the runoff unfolds.
