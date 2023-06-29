As the sun rose higher above the trees of the Inyo National Forest northeast of Mammoth Saturday, its beams were refracted by the haze of morning mist and the smoke from prescribed burn activity in the area from the previous week.
Groups of fire-fighting crews gathered around Jason Wingard, the “burn boss,” to review maps and the strategy for that day’s prescribed burn. The briefing by Wingard, who is the district fire management officer for Mammoth Ranger District, included an overview of the burn area’s terrain, the forecast for that morning and afternoon, which are routinely updated, and an emphasis on personal safety when traversing the uneven forest ground that could “turn an ankle” of the unwary, Wingard said.
Since June 7, Inyo National Forest firefighters with assisting agencies have treated approximately 1,000 acres of downed and dead vegetation. Crews continued operations as weather and staffing allowed throughout the month with a target of an additional 2,000 acres.
A prescribed burn is the controlled application of fire to the land to reduce wildfire hazards, clear downed trees, control plant diseases, improve rangeland and wildlife habitats and restore natural ecosystems.
Lisa Cox, Public Affairs officer for the Inyo National Forest, reported that crews burned 384 acres over the weekend at the Antelope RX Unit, located east of Smokey Bear Flat and south of Owens River Road, which was the target acreage set for that unit.
The Antelope unit as a whole was more than 700 acres, and as crews are available they work toward that goal during the window of time that allows for prescribed burns, which is based on weather and time of year, among other factors.
Crews in the last month also have been working the Casa Diablo RX Unit, which is just southeast of the Sunny Slopes community, which has seen 970 acres burned in total.
“We have a couple thousand more (acres) that we would like to burn over there, which are located on the other side of the Owens River,” Cox stated “But we are not yet sure if we will be able to do that this year.”
She said the Inyo National Forest also would like to apply prescribed burns in the Red’s Meadows area, however, those plans are still in their early stages and may not happen.
Nick Bianchini, a firefighter working the Antelope prescribed burn who has lived in the Sunny Slope area and whose wife was born and raised in the area, said he can appreciate complaints about smoke due to the burns. But he said people need to realize the long-term benefits the burns bring to the forest, which is why people live in the area to begin with.
Bianchini, who has been a firefighter for 22 years, said as a resident of Sunny Slope he can have one-on-one contact with the community members to help educate them about some of the actions the Forest Service takes because “there is a lot of misinformation and confusion about what actually happens.”
“It’s vital that we have a member of the Forest Service in the community to help articulate our (the Inyo National Forest Service’s) strategies and goals for restoring the forest back to it’s normal, pre-European-settler situation,” Bianchini said. “So reintroducing fire, understanding the benefits to the environment, to the wildlife, from a forestry aspect, it’s super important.”
