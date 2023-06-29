As the sun rose higher above the trees of the Inyo National Forest northeast of Mammoth Saturday, its beams were refracted by the haze of morning mist and the smoke from prescribed burn activity in the area from the previous week.

Groups of fire-fighting crews gathered around Jason Wingard, the “burn boss,” to review maps and the strategy for that day’s prescribed burn. The briefing by Wingard, who is the district fire management officer for Mammoth Ranger District, included an overview of the burn area’s terrain, the forecast for that morning and afternoon, which are routinely updated, and an emphasis on personal safety when traversing the uneven forest ground that could “turn an ankle” of the unwary, Wingard said.

