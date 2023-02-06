The Inyo County Board of Supervisors, among other items on its agenda, is set to hear a presentation from Caltrans regarding the California Road Charge Pilot Study at the board’s meeting Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning.
A pilot study is underway analyzing a road charge system as an equitable replacement of the gas tax by charging roadway users an amount based on what they actually use, based on mileage, not fuel.
Caltrans staff is scheduled to be in attendance at this morning’s board meeting to present the pilot study and answer questions.
According to documents regarding the program, California relies on gas and fuel tax revenues to fund its maintenance and repairs. As cars become more efficient, and as electric vehicles have become more prevalent, the gas tax will not remain viable as a reliable funding stream to meet infrastructure needs.
California, with Caltrans, is researching a potential gas tax replacement that can be relied upon into the future to ensure California’s infrastructure needs can be addressed.
At the end of January, Caltrans issued a call for rural and tribal volunteers to participate in the program.
Caltrans is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of the road charge pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure. There will be no cost to participate, and upon completion, volunteers will be eligible to receive an incentive of up to $250.
Starting in March 2023, the California Road Charge Public-Private Roads Project will explore the technical aspects of reporting mileage, as well as engage rural and tribal communities in a conversation about their communities’ priorities.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is set to meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) with the agenda available at the county website, www.inyocounty.us. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. You can stream meetings live and participate via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us/.