The Inyo County Board of Supervisors, among other items on its agenda, is set to hear a presentation from Caltrans regarding the California Road Charge Pilot Study at the board’s meeting Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning.

A pilot study is underway analyzing a road charge system as an equitable replacement of the gas tax by charging roadway users an amount based on what they actually use, based on mileage, not fuel.

