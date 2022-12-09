The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday instructed county staff to form a workgroup that would evaluate requiring business licenses in the unincorporated parts of the county.
The issue has been raised by Inyo County Treasurer Alisha McMurtrie, who outlined for the board several reasons why a county business license policy would benefit local government, the public and the business community in general.
Currently the only businesses required to have licenses are cannabis-related businesses. Supervisors have expressed a desire to see business licenses required for short-term rental operators as well.
At Tuesday’s meeting supervisors said that if a business license policy were to be adopted it must be as simple and unencumbering in cost and time to business owners as possible.
McMurtrie suggested the working group include members of county staff as well as business owners from Lone Pine, Big Pine and the unincorporated areas surrounding the city of Bishop where most of the businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county are located.
She also suggested that representatives from different types of businesses also be included on the work group for their perspectives.
McMurtrie said she and county staff could put a proposal together through the working group and come back to the board of supervisors at a late date to get more feedback from supervisors.
