The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting today is scheduled to consider joining the AT HOME Coalition for Accountability created by the California State Association of Counties to address the homelessness humanitarian crisis.
According to a county staff report on the item, homelessness is an urgent humanitarian crisis in California with an estimated 172,000 unhoused individuals and countless others who are struggling to stay housed up and down the state.
“Unfortunately, the state lacks a comprehensive and accountable plan to address this crisis effectively and equitably,” the report notes. “No one level of government is solely responsible for the homelessness crisis. The undertow of massive economic and systemic inequities, as well as a tangled web of decisions made over decades with well-intentioned policies and programs, stymies efforts to support those who are unhoused or at risk of becoming unhoused.”
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC), of which Inyo County is a member, has identified the need to develop a comprehensive and data-driven plan that includes measurable outcomes and accountability for all levels of government.
Graham Knaus, CEO of CSAC, is scheduled to present the item to supervisors during today’s meeting.
To make meaningful progress in helping those who are unhoused, CSAC developed the “AT HOME” Plan, according to the report. The six-pillar plan is designed to make “true progress” to effectively address homelessness at every level – state, local and federal – through accountability, transparency, housing, outreach, mitigation and economic opportunity.
The six pillars of AT HOME stand for Accountability, Transparency, Housing, Outreach, Mitigation and Economic opportunity.
“Accountability is the first and most important priority in developing a statewide plan to address homelessness,” the report states. “The AT HOME Coalition for Accountability is urging the state to adopt the Accountability Pillar of CSAC’s AT HOME Plan as quickly as possible.”
According to the AT HOME Coalition accountability includes:
• Clearly defined city, county and state roles and responsibilities making it clear which level of government is responsible for what. Today, this structure does not exist.
• Collaboration and coordination between the state, counties and cities from start to finish on countywide or regional plans that include measurable goals and outcomes.
• Ongoing funding commensurate with responsibilities each entity has within the plan that provides for maximum local flexibility in alignment with established goals and outcomes.
• Funding tied to results to ensure cities and counties receiving funding adhere to clearly defined roles for siting and providing supportive services as well as encampment outreach and clean-up.
CSAC has asked county leaders and organizations to join the coalition by May 9.
The resolution the supervisors will be considering today notes that unlike other areas of government, such as education, child welfare, infrastructure and many other policy areas, California lacks a comprehensive plan to address those who are unhoused and at-risk of becoming unhoused effectively and equitably.
According to the draft resolution, counties run or administer most health and human services programs on behalf of the state and federal government, including CalWORKs, Medi-Cal, mental health and substance use disorder services, In-Home Supportive Services, Child Welfare Services, Adult Protective Services. and CalFresh.
“California’s counties are at the frontlines of these crucial safety net programs,” the draft resolution states.
Other agenda items on today’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors include:
• Inyo County Film Commissioner Jesse Steele’s quarterly report
• An overview of the Inyo County Veterans Service Office from Veterans Service Officer Gordon Greene
• A presentation from the Inyo County Planning Department and the consideration of zone reclassifications and general plan amendments regarding vacant lands and housing opportunities. The presentation is to include an overview of some of the many contributing factors to the regional housing shortage. These include:
• A lack of available private land for development;
• Difficulties in the provision of infrastructure and services;
• Little interest from builders to provide “workforce” and/or other types of “affordable” housing choices;
• State subdivision regulations that prohibit subdivision of areas outside community service district boundaries (Fire); and,
• Outdated zoning and General Plan designations and regulations.
Using current residents’ needs as a guide, county staff approached this project by considering the existing affordable options available to residents living and working in the county, how to provide starter-type housing for local, first-time home buyers, as well as senior housing, so county residents can age in place.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. with the agenda available at the county website, www.inyocounty.us. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. You can stream meetings live and participate via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us/.