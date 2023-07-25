Inyo County Emergency Services Manager Mikaela Torres provided an update regarding the county’s move from the Code Red public alert notifications system to Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) and ZoneHaven systems.
Emergency management officials use GEM and Zonehaven to alert and evacuate people endangered by wildfires, flooding and other disasters, much like Code Red.
However, GEM and Zonehaven offer greater flexibility for users, Torres said, including the ability to set up an account that can keep track of multiple addresses and multiple notifications.
She said during the migration in between services, Code Red will be providing the data of users who already are signed up for that service.
“We’ll be able to reach out to people who have previously subscribed to Code Red and ask them if they need to change anything on an address or add an address,” Torres said.
With GEM, she said, users will be able to log on with a phone number or an email to see what addresses the user has listed and if he or she would like an email, text alert or phone call for notifications, which isn’t available with Code Red.
“That way they know they’re going to get the information they need,” she said.
Torres said the transfer still is in its initial stage and the overlap between services is expected to last more than a year.
GEM provides similar services to about 30 counties in California.