The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting this morning is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding the county’s spring runoff planning and response efforts, according to today’s meeting agenda.
According to county staff, with record-breaking snowfall and water throughout the southern portion of the Sierra Nevada, it is anticipated that there will be significant spring runoff impacts this year.
County staff is expected to give supervisors a presentation on the planning and preparation work being carried out, as well as any response efforts that have arisen.
County staff notes that the lack of planning and respons efforts by the county and allied agenices could lead to significant impacts from spring runoff.
Other agencies involved in meeting the challenges could include the city of Bishop, the county’s volunteer fire departments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Caltrans, the National Park Service, Inyo National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management.
When huge snowstorms hit the Eastern Sierra in January, LADWP started staging additional staff and resources in the Owens Valley and started “spreading” water in Inyo County. The department said it was following the water management script from 2017, the previous recordholder for snowpack and runoff.
The recent rains in the Owens Valley and even more snow in the Sierra high country brought the department’s effort into focus. Even a cursory tour though Inyo County reveals there is, quite literally, water flowing everywhere, from Bishop Creek to the Owens Lake.
Water releases from Crowley Lake and Pleasant Valley Reservoir have been consistently high, which has sent heavy flows into the Owens River, which has been running fast and muddy for weeks. The Bishop and Big Pine canals are also flowing at high levels.
The board of supervisors at today’s meeting also is set to receive an update on the county’s emergency medical services. Inyo County and the city of Bishop have been working collaboratively since receiving a letter in January that Symons Ambulance would be ending its service in the greater Bishop area on April 22.
Inyo County Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg has said while it is unclear what the ambulance service will look like on April 23, the county is committed to ensuring that there will be service.
Supervisors also are expected to receive a Museum Division overview from Eastern California Museum Administrator Shawn Lum.
The Eastern California Museum opened in 1928 and is the primary steward of objects, artifacts, natural history specimens, primary source material, photographs, maps, memorabilia and more related to the history and culture of Inyo County.
The presentation will cover the museum’s mission, core responsibilities, major initiatives, accomplishments and current and future objectives.
The museum recently applied for a state grant the grant that would fund the museum for a three-year multi-phase effort to create a more relevant in-person space, build a more robust virtual visitor experience and honor previously untold, historically under-represented tribal and rural stories of Eastern California.
Lum has said museum staff intends to take the funds to “re-imagine the resources we have in the history area of the county inside of the Eastern California Museum.”
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. with the agenda available at the county website, www.inyocounty.us. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. You can stream meetings live and participate via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us/.