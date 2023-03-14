Holly Alpert

Holly Alpert will be serving in an acting director capacity during the transition period. Alpert was initially hired by the county to serve as deputy Water director in December 2022 with the ultimate intention of her stepping into the director role.

 Photo courtesy Inyo County

Longtime Bishop resident Holly Alpert has been tapped to serve as Inyo County’s new Water director.

The board of supervisors’ decision to appoint Alpert was announced on Tuesday, March 7, following closed session discussions. She will be taking the reins from outgoing Director Aaron Steinwand, who has served in that role since 2019, as he transitions out of the water world and into retirement later this year.

