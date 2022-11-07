The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday praised the work of the fledgling Friends of Lone Pine Airport to revitalize the Southern Inyo aviation facility and bring visiting pilots to the area.

Anna Schaad Montgomery, a founding member of Friends of Lone Pine Airport, treated the board to a slideshow and presentation that recapped its recent Third Annual Backcountry Fly-In and Taildragger Jamboree at the Lone Pine Death Valley Airport.

