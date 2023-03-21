County speech contest winners announced

Inyo County Superintendent of Schools Barry Simpson congratulates the winners of the Inyo County Office of Education Speech Contest, from left, Sabrina Gil, Clyde Magan and Rollin Willis.  

 Photo courtesy Inyo County Office of Education

Inyo County Office of Education is pleased to announce that Clyde Magan from Round Valley Elementary School won first place at the 2023 Inyo County Speech Contest, for his speech: “The Ideal Community.”

The second-place winner was Sabrina Gil from Owens Valley Elementary School with her speech: “What Makes a Good Community?”

