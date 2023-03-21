County speech contest winners announced

Inyo County Office of Education is pleased to announce that Clyde Magan from Round Valley Elementary School won first place at the 2023 Inyo County Speech Contest, for his speech: “The Ideal Community.”
The second-place winner was Sabrina Gil from Owens Valley Elementary School with her speech: “What Makes a Good Community?”
The third-place winner was Rollin Willis from Round Valley Elementary with the topic: “A Good Community.”
Also representing their schools were Mallory Floyd, Liliana Whitmore and Dia Perkins.
The speech contest was sponsored by Bishop Real Estate and held on March 15 at the Jill Kinmont Boothe School. Fifth-grade students from Bishop Elementary, Owens Valley Elementary and Round Valley Elementary participated in the event.
The topic was: “What Makes a Good Community?”
Audience members were impressed by the insightful and inspiring speeches delivered by creative fifth-grade students “striving to make our world a better place,” according to the Inyo County Office of Education
All speeches were evaluated on content and delivery by a panel of four community judges: Gerald Howard, Harold McDonald, Maria Kemp, and Tim Steele. Inyo County Office of Education thanks these judges for their time and expertise.
In addition, ICOE would like to thank Bishop Real Estate Rasmuson and Associates for sponsoring the contest and providing the winners with trophies and cash prizes.
ICOE would also like to express gratitude to the school coaches for their time, effort and support for our students. The coaches were Kelsea Altheim of Bishop Elementary School, Erin Renee of Owens Valley Elementary School, and Rory Winzenread of Round Valley Elementary School.
The winning essays are published in the March 21 edition of The Inyo Register.