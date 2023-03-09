The Inyo County Speech Contest has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15, at the Jill Kinmont Boothe School in Bishop at 5 pm.  The topic for this year’s contest is: “What makes a good community?”

In conjunction with Bishop Real Estate, Inyo County Office of Education sponsors this contest for students in grades 5-8. The goal is to cultivate effective public speaking skills, create confidence and an earned sense of achievement and leadership. Each year organizers offer insightful topics that make for an exciting and thoughtful experience for all involved.

