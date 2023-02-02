The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued a statement on Facebook regarding the use of force against Tyre Nichols as well as posting the statement issued by the California State Sheriff’s Association that also was posted Friday.

Body camera video of the beating of Nichols, who died earlier this month after an encounter with Memphis Police Department officers, was released Friday and sparked statements from law enforcement agencies across the country condemning the actions of the officers and supporting the firing and prosecution of the officers involved.

