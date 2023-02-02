The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office on Friday issued a statement on Facebook regarding the use of force against Tyre Nichols as well as posting the statement issued by the California State Sheriff’s Association that also was posted Friday.
Body camera video of the beating of Nichols, who died earlier this month after an encounter with Memphis Police Department officers, was released Friday and sparked statements from law enforcement agencies across the country condemning the actions of the officers and supporting the firing and prosecution of the officers involved.
Demonstrations over the weekend took to the streets of New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other places to call for an end of police brutality.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement Friday:
“The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office would like to convey our support for the actions taken by the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office against the use of force on Tyre Nichols. Our thoughts are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and all those affected during this difficult and upsetting time.”
The agency clarified, “Please don’t take our statement out of context. We support the action taken by the Memphis Police Dept and Shelby County DA for quickly addressing the use of force which resulted in the removal and arrest of the five officers.”
A poster to Facebook commended the ICSO for putting out a “supporting statement - thank you for that rather than sitting silent.”
The California State Sheriffs’ Association, which includes the state’s 58 sheriff’s and supporters, issued the following, in part, “regarding the death of Tyre Nichols.
“The video depicting the use of force against Tyre Nichols is appalling. The actions of the five former Memphis Police officers preceding his death do not reflect the high standards of professionalism, service, community concern, and ethics that are the backbone of law enforcement’s obligation to protect the public.
Authorities in Tennessee acted swiftly and appropriately to investigate, fire, and bring criminal charges against those who acted in defiance of the law. The incident highlights the importance of having clear and rigorous standards for peace officers, which California has had for years.”