Residents and business owners whose property suffered damage during the recent rain and snowstorms are encouraged to report the impacts to the Inyo County Office of Emergency Services.
The county is committed to assisting public and private entities and individuals with securing disaster relief to speed up recovery efforts and support community resilience, and as such, Inyo OES is hoping to collect information from local businesses and residents on damages and other unmet needs no later than Feb. 5, 2023.