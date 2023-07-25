87654660

Ambulance driving on road at Sequoia National Park, California

 Jupiterimages

For the second time this year, Inyo County and city of Bishop officials have united to ensure the continuation of ambulance service in the greater Bishop area.

With support from the city of Bishop, the county has signed a 30-day agreement for emergency medical services (EMS) with REACH Air Medical Services effective July 24. This agreement comes on the heels of a 90-day EMS agreement with Coast 2 Coast Public Safety (C2C), which was the winning responder to a Request for Proposals (RFP) released by the county in March.

