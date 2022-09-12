The document’s publication presents an opportunity for the public to review the proposed $130,080,924 spending plan, which will be brought before the board of supervisors for adoption later this month.
Budget hearings are scheduled to commence at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will continue as necessary for consideration of adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 County Budget.
Publication of the budget was made possible by many weeks of analysis, calculation, research, meetings, planning, writing, and review by staff countywide. Completion of the budget was due in particular to the painstaking efforts of the Inyo County Budget Team consisting of Auditor-Controller Amy Shepherd, Senior Budget Analyst Denelle Carrington, and County Administrator Leslie Chapman, with assistance from administration staff.
“As always, this process reminds us that we have an extraordinary team that is dedicated to responsible leadership as they strive to achieve the best results for our citizens and visitors,” Chapman writes in the budget’s introduction. “My most sincere thanks to all.”
The team effort behind the FY 2022-2023 Budget will be part of a fond farewell for Chapman, who retires Sept. 28 after 20 years in the fiscal and administrative divisions of government in Inyo and Mono counties.
Chapman said she is pleased to be able to leave Inyo County in a good financial position, with a balanced budget that meets critical needs and strives to continue important projects – and that will also serve as a map for navigating through fiscal twists and turns.
“The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 CAO Recommended Budget has been prepared with an eye towards the future by considering options for infrastructure improvement, economic development and related housing needs, and adding key staff to improve county facilities including parks and campgrounds,” Chapman writes. “This Budget provides for operational needs of the County by evaluating the requests of all County departments and balancing those against available and appropriate revenue streams.”
