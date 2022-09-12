A searchable version of the entire Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Inyo County CAO Recommended Budget document is now available online at the county’s webpage at https://www.inyocounty.us/services/county-administrators-office/county-budget-analysis.

The document’s publication presents an opportunity for the public to review the proposed $130,080,924 spending plan, which will be brought before the board of supervisors for adoption later this month.

