The Inyo County Office of Emergency Services is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) to prepare for disasters and is seeking public input.
FEMA defines hazard mitigation as: “… any sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from hazards (44 CFR 201.2).
Hazard mitigation activities may be implemented prior to, during, or after an actual event. However, it has been demonstrated that hazard mitigation is most effective when based on an inclusive, comprehensive, long-term plan that is developed before a disaster occurs.”
The LHMP is a plan to implement actions to reduce injuries and losses from disasters and ensure that the critical services and facilities of the County will continue to function after a disaster.
“Inyo County residents face the potential for earthquakes, floods, wildfires, hazardous materials incidents, power outages, infrastructure failure, transportation accidents, avalanches, and seismic activity,” Emergency Services Manager Mikaela Torres said. “But there are actions we can take to mitigate and lessen the effects of these disasters.”
Inyo County wants to hear from the public. Emergency Services has developed a survey for residents, business owners, and County employees to share what concerns them the most about potential disasters.
County officials are hoping residents will take this opportunity to let the county know what concerns residents before, during, or after a disaster. The survey will remain open until March 8, 2023.
For more information, call Emergency Services Manager Mikaela Torres at (760) 878-0120.