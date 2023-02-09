After almost three years, the Inyo County Public Health Office announced Monday that the March 16, 2020, declaration of a local health emergency regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would be rescinded effective Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Marilyn Mann, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Department, which includes Public Health, reported to the Inyo County Board of supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday that Dr. James Richardson, the Inyo County health officer, signed the order Monday that aligns with the state’s intent to do the same on Feb. 28.