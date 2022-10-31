Inyo County will soon be embarking on a multi-year effort to complete more than $400,000 worth of infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades at its Bishop, Lone Pine, and Tecopa senior centers.

Funding for the projects is provided by the Home and Community Based Services Nutrition Infrastructure Grant Program and is intended to prioritize purchasing, upgrading, or refurbishing infrastructure to produce and distribute congregate or home-delivered meals. The grants come at a critical time when counties across the nation are working to ensure service delivery can keep up with the growing aging population.

