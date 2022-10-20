The Inyo County Board of Supervisors and Inyo County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Danielle Sexton are encouraging residents to participate in the upcoming General Election, whether they vote by mail or go to the polls.

Mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election were mailed to active registered voters on Monday, Oct. 10 – marking the start of the 29-day voting window that closes at 8 p.m. on election night. Residents have until Oct. 24 to register to receive ballots for and in advance of the November General Election.

