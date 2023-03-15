The atmospheric river event that arrived in Inyo County Tuesday morning proved to be less extreme than past storms in terms of precipitation amounts, but emergency responders caution that impacts could still be substantial due to saturated soil, high water levels in creeks and streams, and existing road damage, according to Inyo County officials.
According to a status update from the multi-agency Emergency Operations Center established in Bishop, communities across Inyo County are experiencing varying levels of flooding that is impacting roads and operations.
Mono County is experiencing heavy snow-related issues, impacting highways and infrastructure.
Motorists were advised earlier in the day Tuesday to avoid all roads crossing the Owens River east of U.S. Highway 395, as they were expected to flood because of extreme runoff.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mazourka Canyon Road, Manzanar Reward Road, and Lone Pine Narrow Gauge Road were all closed.
Farther north, Tungsten City Road also was closed due to flooding. Buttermilk Road, Chalk Bluff Road, and Lower Rock Creek Road remain closed due to severe damage.
Whitney Portal Road, which experienced at least 8 feet of undercutting due to the weekend’s rains, underwent emergency repairs Monday evening and has been reopened.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was able to repair the breached sections of the aqueduct south of Olancha and had planned to reopen the channel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Avalanche evacuation warnings are still in effect for Aspendell, with flood warnings for Ft. Independence and Oak Creek.
Inyo County reported Wednesday morning that an avalanche released above South Lake Road covered a portion of the route.
No injuries have been reported. Residents who did not evacuate when the avalanche warning was issued were advised to shelter in place while the damage is assessed and the road is cleared.
The EOC warned that a major wind event could be expected, creating possible impacts to power lines, travel and possibly damaging or uprooting trees.
No shelters are currently open, though the Inyo County Health and Human Services is monitoring the situation and positioned to open temporary evacuation points if needed. The county has received zero requests for shelter assistance and has not heard of any individuals are families being displaced – other than voluntary relocations by residents in avalanche warning areas.
The Inyo County Road Department reported that access to all Inyo County communities has been maintained and/or restored.
This latest atmospheric river was expected to last at least through Wednesday, with today appearing to be the next dry day, possibly followed this weekend by another lighter and colder storm.
Warmer temperatures paired with up to 5 inches of rain in the Owens Valley falling on the near-record snowpack have been causing flooding since Friday, March 10.
The runoff will remain a major concern in the coming weeks with the arrival of spring temperatures.
State of emergency
Earlier Tuesday, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency and ratified the declaration made by CAO Nate Greenberg on March 7 in his capacity as director of Emergency Services.
Among other, more immediate threats, the declaration cites spring runoff projected to be 800,000 to 1 million acre-feet of water in the Owens River drainage – more than double the normal runoff amount of around 412,000 acre-feet.
“(C)urrent climate trends toward warmer air temperatures may contribute to and exacerbate periods of excessive snowmelt runoff,” the emergency declaration states. “2023 storms and runoff conditions threaten the safety of property and persons in Inyo County by flooding private, tribal, and public property; damaging or destroying infrastructure including roads, bridges, water conveyance and diversion structures, dust control apparatus, sanitary facilities, and campgrounds; creating conditions that propagate mosquitoes and other vectors that harbor disease and threaten public health; and, posing long-term environmental threats associated with the spread of invasive species.”
Sandbags are available at the Bishop, Big Pine, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha-Cartago volunteer fire departments.
Current information on road closures can be found on the Caltrans QuickMap: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For more information, visit https://ready.inyocounty.us, a site designed to serve as a one-stop-shop for authoritative and near-real-time information coming from the storm incidents.
Individuals who do not have access to the internet and ability to use the Ready Inyo website are encouraged to call 2-1-1. This non-emergency phone service will provide information similar to what is maintained on the Ready Inyo website, as well as the ability to access other County resources via phone. Anyone seeking more information about the storm and storm response is urged to call this number – NOT 9-1-1, which is intended for life safety issues only.
Respect road closures
Motorists are asked to respect road closures throughout Inyo and Mono counties as crews work to repair damage caused by the atmospheric river events that blew into the region Friday, March 10, and again on Tuesday, March 14.
The storms brought with them significant rain and snowfall, causing flooding, avalanches, and rock and mudslides.
There is widespread flooding, snow, and road damage across the Eastern Sierra. Both the Inyo and Mono county sheriff’s offices are receiving reports of motorists bypassing the closures, putting themselves and first responders at risk, further damaging routes, and delaying repair operations.
“Road closures are there for a reason,” said Inyo Sheriff Public Information Officer Carma Roper. “Road maintenance and repair crews have been working nonstop to ensure that people have road access – please be courteous and patient.”
The latest status update for Inyo County shows at least 11 roads or portions of roads closed from the Round Valley area to Lone Pine, including Lower Rock Creek, Pine Creek, Pleasant Valley, Chalk Bluff, Mazourka Canyon, Foothill, Moffat Ranch, Movie, Tinnemaha, Glacier Lodge, Tungsten City, South Lake, and LP Narrow Gauge roads. (Visit ready.inyocounty.us for the latest.) These are in addition to routes closed by Caltrans, the U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management.
Emergency responders warn that impacts from the storms could be long-lasting and substantial, especially as spring runoff begins.