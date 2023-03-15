The atmospheric river event that arrived in Inyo County Tuesday morning proved to be less extreme than past storms in terms of precipitation amounts, but emergency responders caution that impacts could still be substantial due to saturated soil, high water levels in creeks and streams, and existing road damage, according to Inyo County officials.

According to a status update from the multi-agency Emergency Operations Center established in Bishop, communities across Inyo County are experiencing varying levels of flooding that is impacting roads and operations.

