The Owens River looking south at Warm Springs Bridge - courtesy Inyo County.tif

Inyo County officials and area emergency responders are asking the public to take caution when recreating in the backcountry, including the Owens River.

 Photos courtesy Inyo County

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and administration issued a joint release Friday reminding residents and visitors how the treacherous conditions of the backcountry can lead to tragedy.

“Six people have lost their lives in Inyo and Mono counties this season in tragic incidents involving snow, swift water, and extreme heat,” the county officials noted. “Our condolences go out to the victims’ loved ones.”

Recommended for you