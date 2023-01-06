Friends and family packed the conference room of Inyo County’s Clint G. Quilter Consolidated Office Building Wednesday for an unveiling of a plaque officially dedicating the building to the former county chief administrator.
Quilter was first hired by Inyo County as its Public Works director in 2013 and became CAO in November of 2018.
During his tenure with the county, Quilter is credited with laying the groundwork that would eventually bring commercial air service to the Bishop Airport as well as seeing the completion of the consolidated office building shortly before his death in July 2021 due to cancer, among other accomplishments.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to dedicate the building, located at 1360 N. Main St., Bishop, in Quilter’s honor in November 2021.
For more on this story, see the Jan. 7 edition of The Inyo Register.