Inyo County Office of Education (ICOE) is announcing a week of family games and stories, and you might even learn something.
Sept. 11-15 is Inyo County Math Week. This free experience is designed to make math entertaining for the whole family and aims to change how math is experienced by learners of all ages.
ICOE along with the folks at Math Minds, designed activities for every day of the week for your family and at your child’s grade level. Families who choose to participate can play up to five nights of math games and stories – all on your own time and from the comfort of your own home.
All content is available to families in both English and Spanish and is free.
Games and stories are tailored to grades TK-2nd grade, 3rd -5th grade, and 6th-8th grade.
Stories serve as the foundation for Math Week allowing the whole experience to not just be about math, but also about literacy, history, and geography.
All content is available on the website, no personal info or log in necessary. To play visit, https://www.mindresearch.org/region-10-math-week and scroll down to find the games. Then look for the day of the week, find your grade, and preferred language; flip the card over, read the story and begin. Families can play for as little as 15 minutes or play over and over.
Before Math Week begins, all students in Inyo County schools will receive a flyer from their teacher to take home.
Participants can fill out a nightly form, and your family will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Vons gift card. Two gift cards a day will be given away.
Organizers say this week is a chance to put away the worksheets, paper/pencil, formulas, and calculators. “Simply engage with math as a family, have fun and learn together about the joy of math. And maybe, just maybe, start to put an end to the phrase, ‘I don’t like math.’”