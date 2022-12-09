Since October, Inyo County Public Health has been monitoring an increase in local respiratory illnesses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza (flu), in addition to COVID-19. The spread throughout the community is noticeable and cases are expected to continue increasing during the holiday season and into the winter months.
Inyo County Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, strongly encourages people to wear a mask in addition to other mitigation efforts like handwashing and covering sneezes/coughs.
“Wearing a mask is an easy way to mitigate the spread of illnesses in our community, not just COVID-19,” Richardson stated. “If you are symptomatic and need to go out in public, please wear a mask. If you are worried about contracting a respiratory illness, wearing a mask can reduce your exposure to symptomatic and asymptomatic people you encounter. Surgical masks work, but KN95s or N95s are preferred.”
As respiratory virus activity continues, Inyo County Public Health encourages individuals to take the following preventative measures:
• Everyone 6 months and older are eligible to get a flu vaccine and the COVID-19 primary series/bivalent booster vaccines. Vaccines reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization, and death.
• All vaccines take 10 to 14 days to reach full efficacy.
• The influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered.
• Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are available through most health care providers, including Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy, Valley Health Team, Toiyabe Indian Health Project, Vons Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Southern Inyo Rural Health Clinic, and the Public Health Clinic.
Additional prevention measures that are strongly encouraged to help stop the spread of respiratory viruses include:
• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water or hand sanitizer.
• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or arm.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Parents and caregivers are encouraged to keep young children with acute respiratory illnesses out of childcare, even if they have a negative test for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2).
• Individuals may return to work/school/childcare after symptoms have resolved, including at least 24 hours passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.
• Patients who test positive for SARS- CoV-2 should follow current CDC isolation guidance.
Due to the increased winter virus activity, communities across the nation are encountering a shortage of over-the-counter medications that help reduce fevers, especially medication for children.
Children and vaccinations
Aspirin should not be administered to children as an alternative to ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Most childhood respiratory illnesses are mild and resolve on their own without the need for emergency care or hospitalization. Understanding when to see a doctor or go to the hospital ensures that children receive the right care.
Northern Inyo Healthcare District pediatrician Dr. Kristen Meredick notes that with mask wearing and social distancing, communities experienced fewer upper respiratory illnesses in 2020 and 2021.
“With relaxed safety measures following decrease in COVID cases and the administration of COVID vaccines, we have been seeing a rise in the spread of viral illnesses such as RSV and influenza,” Meredick stated. “These and other seasonal upper respiratory viruses have started to spread earlier than usual this year, and it is important to know when to bring your child to see a medical provider.”
Inyo County Public Health is working closely with health care providers and pharmacies to monitor activity and minimize stresses on resources. While winter activity is known because of evident increases in case numbers and increased volume of outpatient/Emergency Department visits, the actual levels of RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 disease in the community are limited to reported results.
To receive your flu or COVID-19 vaccine from Inyo County Public Health, visit during clinic hours:
• Public Health Clinic, Clint Quilter County Office Building, 1360 N. Main St., Bishop; open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., walk-ins welcome.