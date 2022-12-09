Since October, Inyo County Public Health has been monitoring an increase in local respiratory illnesses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza (flu), in addition to COVID-19. The spread throughout the community is noticeable and cases are expected to continue increasing during the holiday season and into the winter months.

Inyo County Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, strongly encourages people to wear a mask in addition to other mitigation efforts like handwashing and covering sneezes/coughs.

