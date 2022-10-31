In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Inyo County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that county buildings would be illuminated green Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light, a  new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as  well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

In adopting a resolution of support for Operation Green Light, brought forward by Veteran Services Officer Gordon Greene, the board of supervisors also encouraged widespread participation among residents, businesses, and other governmental agencies.

Tags

Recommended for you