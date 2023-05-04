The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday approved a resolution in support of a new homelessness initiative created by the California State Association of Counties that emphasizes a local approach, which supervisors said was encouraging.
Second District Supervisor, who is the California State Association of Counties’s second vice president and chair of the Rural County Caucus, said there currently is no comprehensive plan on the national or state level to address the homelessness problem, which is one of the goals the organization is aiming for with its AT HOME Coalition for Accountability Related to Homelessness in California program.
Graham Knaus, CSAC chief executive officer, gave supervisors a brief overview of the program and credited Griffiths and Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley, who was the chair of the Rural County Representatives of California, which is a partner agency with CSAC.
“Inyo County has been very well represented at the state level,” Knaus said.
Knaus said there is a lot happening around the homelessness issue, especially at the state level, but also at the local, county level throughout California.
However, Knaus said, a person might believe and expect that there is a system to address homelessness in California or in any other state “and the reality is, there isn’t.”
He said this has led to confusion at the state, county and city level in many communities, “which is super problematic when trying to have real accountability.”
He said CSAC seeks to align accountability with authority, responsibility, flexibility and resources on all issues “and that does not exist as it relates to homelessness.”
Knaus said CSAC started off with an all-county survey that sought feedback on what’s happening in counties as far as homelessness, what’s working, what’s not working, policy recommendations and developing principles to ensure that there are “solutions that have the right size fit for communities large and small.”
