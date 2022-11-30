Those seeking to obtain a short-term rental permits in the unincorporated area of Inyo County have until Dec. 6 to get their applications into the Inyo County Planning Department before a moratorium that the Inyo County Board of Supervisors passed Tuesday becomes effective.
Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley put forth the proposed moratorium in response to concerns from constituents that short-term rentals erode the county’s long-term housing inventory, which is a critical issue throughout the county and the state of California.
Supervisors discussed the moratorium for almost two hours, which included hearing from residents who opposed the moratorium and those who were in favor of the action, citing the housing shortage, the county’s lack of code enforcement and the negative impact it has on residential neighborhoods.
A number of residents requested the board delay the moratorium because they were in the middle of building their primary homes with plans to build a secondary unit for short-term rentals or were in the middle of building the short-term rental unit. They said their ability to afford their home mortgages relied on the revenue expected to be generated from the short-term rentals.
At the request of Kingsley, staff developed language in the resolution that would allow homeowners who had secured building permits to apply for short-term rental permits if those building permits had been acquired by the resolution’s effective date.
Second District Supervisor Jeff Griffiths requested that the effective date of the emergency resolution be delayed a week so that others who might also be facing financial hardships without short-term rental be allowed to submit short-term rental applications.
