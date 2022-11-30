Those seeking to obtain a short-term rental permits in the unincorporated area of Inyo County have until Dec. 6 to get their applications into the Inyo County Planning Department before a moratorium that the Inyo County Board of Supervisors passed Tuesday becomes effective.

Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley put forth the proposed moratorium in response to concerns from constituents that short-term rentals erode the county’s long-term housing inventory, which is a critical issue throughout the county and the state of California.

