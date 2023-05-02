County hosts Children’s Memorial Flag-raising ceremony

Inyo County Second District Supervisor Jeff Griffiths raises the Children’s Memorial Flag Friday and Health and Human Services Department Deputy Director Anna Scott looks on. The flag honors children who have lost their lives as a result of child abuse and neglect.

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

The Inyo County Health and Human Services Department hosted a Children’s Memorial Flag-raising ceremony Friday at the Clint G. Quilter County Building in Bishop, concluding Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month activities for April.

Health and Human Services Deputy Director Anna Scott said the day pays tribute to those children who have been lost to child abuse throughout the country.

