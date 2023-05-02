County hosts Children’s Memorial Flag-raising ceremony

The Inyo County Health and Human Services Department hosted a Children’s Memorial Flag-raising ceremony Friday at the Clint G. Quilter County Building in Bishop, concluding Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month activities for April.
Health and Human Services Deputy Director Anna Scott said the day pays tribute to those children who have been lost to child abuse throughout the country.
“We certainly want to take a special moment to think about the children we are serving here in Inyo County and Mono County,” Scott said.
Residents, health care providers and public officials attended the event from Inyo and Mono counties. Speakers at the local ceremony included county supervisors Trina Orrill, Jeff Griffiths and Jen Roeser, Superior Court Judge Suzanne M. Rizzo, Inyo County Superintendent of Schools Barry Simpson, and Vanessa Hays, executive director of Wild Iris Family Counseling and Crisis Center and CASA of the Eastern Sierra. Ambrosia Stone sang a Native American flag song for the occasion as well.
Griffiths, who has been a foster parent and is involved with a number of youth-oriented organizations, said as he looks at child abuse statistics, the cases continue to go down because of the work of several local agencies, including those represented at the ceremony.
“But the acceptable rate of child abuse and neglect is zero,” Griffiths said. “So we still have a lot of work ahead of us. When we remember those innocent children that we have lost to abuse and neglect, it motivates us to continue to do the hard work.”
Roeser said while these issues are sometimes “too hard” to contemplate, she said she would remain vigilant and encouraged others to do so as well.
Many of the speakers reiterated sentiments expressed by Griffiths and Roeser and also expressed gratitude for those involved locally who are making a difference and supporting the most vulnerable in the community.
The ceremony closed with a moment of silent reflection.