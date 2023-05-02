Dozens of community members from Bishop to Lone Pine were recently honored by the County of Inyo for their volunteerism with Health and Human Services’ various programs.
In observance of National Volunteer Appreciation Week April 16-22, 2023, Inyo County HHS hosted an appreciation dinner on April 19 to recognize and express gratitude to more than 100 residents for their volunteer work with Aging and Social Services, Public Health and Prevention, and Behavioral Health. It was noted that each day, these community members selflessly give of their time and perform extraordinary acts of service to help provide essential assistance to both senior citizen and youth populations.
The annual event was attended this year by Supervisors Jeff Griffiths, Trina Orrill, Scott Marcellin, and Jennifer Roeser along with County Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg.
“Our fantastic Health and Human Services department and its incredible staff help improve the lives of our citizens on a daily basis,” said Supervisor Griffiths, a former longtime foster parent. “Whether it’s providing meals and visits to senior citizens or safe and loving homes for displaced youth. This challenging work wouldn’t be possible without the selfless contributions of dedicated community volunteers. We’re truly blessed to have so many individuals and families so generously stepping up to help care for the wellbeing of our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Following are those individuals and families recognized for their dedication and generosity:
Aging and Social Services
Resource Family Approval Program
Debra Fimbres and Sydney Ariaz
Jason Forehand and Lidia Schultz
Jessica and Richard Dondero
Latisha Cyrus and Gabriel Gutierrez
Natalie and William Jauregui
Skyler and Jerid Kupleian
Winubi Shaw and Chasity Snoderly
Inyo County HHS is additionally thanking the community members who volunteered to staff the Inyo County Public Health Mass Vaccination Clinics throughout 2021. Their willingness to give their time allowed for 6,154 people to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.
Each of the following volunteers performed their role exceptionally:
Aaron Burkholder, Amy Wicks, Andrew Chambers, Andrew Robson, Angela Kirkpatrick, Ashley Fitt, Benjamin Mitchell, Brandon Fitt, Brian Spitek, Bryan Mack, Christine Iversen, Debborah Morales, Grace Voorheis, Gregory Corliss, Ian Bell, Jennifer DeBellis, Jon Turner, Kari Castle, Kate Morley, Kerry Lozito, Lynn Lippincott, Marie Boyd, Marie Fitt, Mark Watson, Martin “Marty” Hornick, Michael DiBenedetto, Noam Shendar, Noelle Houpt, Paula Sayer, Paulette Buff-Román, Rachel Leiterman, Ryan Christensen, Scott Volmerding, Sean O’Toole, Tamara Cohn, Tim Golden, Todd Townsend, Todd Vogel, Wayne Sayer, Zachary Pritchard, Amber Arnsten, Clay Wilson, Crystal Lopez, Dakira Ensminger, Darrin Pagenkopp, Heleen Welvaart, Jeffrey Kroll, Karen Brorson, Kathleen Carmical, Landon Gilbertson, Laura Smith, Marjoree Neer, Mike Brorson, Natalia Chang, Tracy Aspel.