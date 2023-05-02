Dozens of community members from Bishop to Lone Pine were recently honored by the County of Inyo for their volunteerism with Health and Human Services’ various programs.

In observance of National Volunteer Appreciation Week April 16-22, 2023, Inyo County HHS hosted an appreciation dinner on April 19 to recognize and express gratitude to more than 100 residents for their volunteer work with Aging and Social Services, Public Health and Prevention, and Behavioral Health. It was noted that each day, these community members selflessly give of their time and perform extraordinary acts of service to help provide essential assistance to both senior citizen and youth populations.

