Inyo County has hired a full-time, temporary wildfire prevention county coordinator through a state grant to assist in county-wide education and coordination efforts regarding prevention and protection from wildfire.
In an email Wednesday, Mikaela Torres, the county’s Emergency Services manager, said Kristen Pfeiler started with the county on Oct. 13. This was just a few days after the board of supervisors authorized the receipt of the California Fire Safe Council 2022 County Coordinator grant allocation for $175,000.
During last week’s discussion with the board, Torres said the purpose of the grant is to develop local and regional capacity and coordination to encourage collaboration between all fire mitigation and emergency preparedness groups.
She said the majority of the $175,000 will go toward funding the new wildfire preparedness county coordinator position. Funds also will cover supplies, travel and training.
Torres said the coordinator will participate in meetings with local and state partners, other California county coordinators, all the communities within the county, all five tribes, the 17 county volunteer fire departments, all of the fire safe councils, landowner and management agencies, and all wildfire mitigation groups.
