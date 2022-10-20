Inyo County has hired a full-time, temporary wildfire prevention county coordinator through a state grant to assist in  county-wide education and coordination efforts regarding prevention and protection from wildfire.

In an email Wednesday, Mikaela Torres, the county’s Emergency Services manager, said Kristen Pfeiler started with the county on Oct. 13. This was just a few days after the board of supervisors authorized the receipt of the California Fire Safe Council 2022 County Coordinator grant allocation for $175,000.

