Members of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors last week expressed both optimism and skepticism regarding a state pilot program aimed at offsetting revenue from the state’s gas tax, which is expected to decline.
Lauren Prehoda, Road Charge Program manager for Caltrans, made the visit to Independence in person for the board’s regular meeting last week to provide an overview of the program.
Prehoda, who supervisors complimented on her presentation, said she’s from a rural part of the state and understands the concerns area residents might have about the pilot program.
The state uses revenue from the gas tax for planning, constructing and maintaining California’s publicly funded roadways and public mass transit systems.
Prehoda explained that the Road Charge Program is an innovative funding mechanism intended to replace the current gas tax. The program aims to more accurately ensure that all drivers are paying their fair share to use the road. Road Charge allows drivers to support local road and highway maintenance based on how many miles they drive, instead of how many gallons of gas they use.
Prehoda said people can learn more about the program, including how to participate and earn up to $250, by signing up at www.caroadcharge/engage/contact-us/ .
