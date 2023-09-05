A searchable version of the entire Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Inyo County CAO Recommended Budget document is now available online at the County’s webpage at https://www.inyocounty.us/services/county-administrators-office/county-budget-analysis. The document’s publication presents an opportunity for the public to review the proposed $156,244,001 spending plan, which will be brought before the Board of Supervisors for adoption later this month.

Budget hearings are scheduled to commence at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, and will continue as necessary for consideration of adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 County Budget.

