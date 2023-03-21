Inyo County’s emergency website, ready.inyocounty.us, continues to provide advisories to the public as another storm system is expected to hit the area today and Wednesday.
Several county roads remain closed due to damage from recent flooding. Beyond roads, emergency officials are advising that:
•Avalanche danger is HIGH. Residents and visitors are strongly advised to avoid travel if at all possible, and not to recreate in the backcountry.
• If you live at higher elevations and see broken or fractured structural issues at your home, such as roof rafters and beams, or deformed roof or wall surfaces, please evacuate your property immediately. To report structural damage or to assist in determining whether your property is safe, please call (760) 878-0383, option 4.
• AVOID WATERWAYS – all Inyo County waterways are full and fast!
•An avalanche on South Lake Road has blocked public access to residents. Crews have been able to access the communities for emergency access and continue to work on reopening the road.
• Several county roads are closed due to flooding, debris, and risk of avalanche. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO BYPASS ROAD CLOSURES.
•Another storm system that started Sunday was expected to increase in strength Monday through Wednesday with a winter storm advisory in effect through Wednesday, March 22.
• There is a lot of equipment in the community to help respond and mitigate this disaster, be aware of driving hazards.
•The county does not currently have an evacuation point or shelter open. We are monitoring the situation and are prepared to open an evacuation center if it becomes necessary.
•Critical information will also be made available via 2-1-1.