The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution declaring the existence of a local emergency as a result of the “atmospheric river event” that started Jan. 9 and resulted in extensive flooding throughout the county.
An emergency declaration is necessary in order for the county to receive assistance from the state and federal government as it repairs infrastructure damage due to the flooding.
Mikaela Torres, the county’s Emergency Services manager, reported that extreme flooding occurred throughout the county, including the city of Bishop, with several roads and state highways damaged. Homes and businesses were impacted and damaged by this event, including avalanches that occurred in the Aspendell community, causing additional road closures and damage to several residences.
Search and rescue crews were deployed to evacuate residences in the Aspendell community.
Crews from the county and partner agencies worked to close the roads that were unsafe to drive on and began cleanup work.
Torres said Tuesday some minor, last-minute revisions were made to the resolution to include language regarding the county’s schools, particularly the Bishop Elementary School.
The school was shutdown temporarily from Jan. 11 through Jan. 13 because of a methane gas leak in the K-1 building. The oversaturation of the water in the ground pushed the gas to the surface, which is what caused and alerted staff to the problem, according to the district.
