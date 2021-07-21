While Inyo County has seen “a few additional” cases of COVID” over the last couple of weeks, the situation in the county overall remains stable, Marilyn Mann, Inyo County Health and Human Services director, said Tuesday.
“We are, however, monitoring what’s going on statewide and nationwide as we see more and more prevalence of the Delta variant in different areas,” Mann reported to county supervisors. “So while we are fairly stable right now we continue to monitor that.”
According to the covid19.ca.gov, which tracks COVID cases in California, Inyo County has seen a total of 1,420 confirmed cases since the pandemic began as of July 19, with three new cases within the last week. Confirmed deaths in Inyo County due to the virus remains at 36.
