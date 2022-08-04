Inyo County Public Works crews continue to clear roadways and make repairs after Sunday’s flash flooding rushed through the southern part of the county, Inyo County Public Works Director Mike Errante said Wednesday.
“Our crews are working on clearing out culverts that were buried, some of them as much as 12 to 15 feet with mud and debris,” Errante said.
He said crews also are starting to bring up dirt to start rebuilding some of the road shoulders where erosion occurred and began undermining the roads to Whitney Portal.
Errante said crews are hoping to get Whitney Portal and Horseshoe Meadows roads open in the next day or so.
“We’re still assessing damage throughout the county as far as Death Valley,” Errante said.
Besides Horseshoe Meadows Road and Whitney Portal Road, other roads that remained closed as of Wednesday included Cerro Gordo, Foothill Road, Olivas Ranch Road and Mesquite Valley Road, according to the report.
