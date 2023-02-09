Inyo County Emergency Services Manager Mikaela Torres reported to the Inyo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that damage assessments from recent storms, including site visits, were recently conducted.
Torres said the first site visit for public assistance, which included governmental agencies and special districts, was conducted on Feb. 2.
She said this site visit included representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services, including the CalOES Tribal Affairs liaison.
Torres said site visits were conducted at the county landfills, some county roads, the Big Pine Cemetery, the Big Pine Paiute Tribal Office, the Inyo County Office of Education and Bishop Unified School District.
She said another site visit was held Monday for individual assistance, which included private homes and businesses.
For more details on the assessments, see the Feb. 8 edition of The Inyo Register.