Danielle Sexton, Inyo County clerk and registrar of voters, would like to encourage voters to participate in the November statewide General Election and to get their ballots in early.

Sexton stated that mailed ballots received in the county’s Elections Office office by Thursday, Nov. 3, will be included in the first election results report, which will be posted on the county’s Elections Office website after 8 p.m. on Election Night. Vote-by-mail ballots received after Thursday  will be tallied and reported after Election Day.

