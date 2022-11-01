Danielle Sexton, Inyo County clerk and registrar of voters, would like to encourage voters to participate in the November statewide General Election and to get their ballots in early.
Sexton stated that mailed ballots received in the county’s Elections Office office by Thursday, Nov. 3, will be included in the first election results report, which will be posted on the county’s Elections Office website after 8 p.m. on Election Night. Vote-by-mail ballots received after Thursday will be tallied and reported after Election Day.
She stated that final election results for Inyo County ballots will be certified on Nov. 23.
Sexton advised that if voters are voting in person on Election Day, Nov. 8, they need to bring their mailed ballots with them to their polling places to surrender for an in-person ballot.
Sexton reported on Monday that her office as of Friday had received about 2,000 mailed ballots, “which is low for being a week till Election Day.”
“We are hoping we receive a lot more early this week,” she said.
For more on this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Inyo Register.