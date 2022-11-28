Inyo County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Danielle Sexton certified results of the Nov. 8 election last week, which shows that the county officially will have a new sheriff and two new members to the board of county supervisors.

According to the report, which Sexton signed off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the county had a 70.57% voter turnout. Sexton stated this was the fourth highest voter turnout among California’s 58 counties.

