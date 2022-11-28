Inyo County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Danielle Sexton certified results of the Nov. 8 election last week, which shows that the county officially will have a new sheriff and two new members to the board of county supervisors.
According to the report, which Sexton signed off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the county had a 70.57% voter turnout. Sexton stated this was the fourth highest voter turnout among California’s 58 counties.
She stated that more than 900 Inyo County residents voted in person and more than 1,000 residents dropped off their mail-in ballots at county polling locations on Election Day.
What follows are select local results from the county’s Elections Office released Wednesday as the Statement of Votes Cast for Inyo County.
• Stephanie Rennie, 3,630 (51.87%)
Eric Pritchard, 3,368 votes (48.13%)
Trina M. Orrill, 880 votes (55.70%)
Jeff Gabriel, 700 votes (44.30%)
Scott E. Marcellin, 763 votes (52.80%)
Kody Jaeger, 682 votes (47.20%)
The two candidates receiving the most votes were:
Kami Bayer, 423 votes (33.23%)
Adelina Rico, 421 votes (33.07%)
The three candidates receiving the most votes were:
Claudia Moya-Tanner, 2,269 votes (17.90%)
Virginia Figueroa, 1,942 votes (15.32%)
Joshua R. Nicholson, 1,816 votes (14.33%)
The three candidates receiving the most votes were:
Scott William Kemp, 492votes (27.46%)
Krista L. McKray-Sullivan, 380 votes (21.21%)
Rachel M. Yourgules, 367 votes (20.48%)
The three candidates receiving the most votes were:
Joey Peterson, 182 votes (28.62%)
Allie Whisler, 174 votes (27.02%)
Alisa M. Lynch, 156 votes (24.22%)
The three candidates receiving the most votes were:
Cathy Heseman, 16 votes (34.04%)
Skylar Wayne McCullar, 13 votes (27.66%)
Priscilla R. Benadom, 10 votes (21.28%)
Measure Q: Transient Occupancy Tax Equal Share Act Ordinance
Should RV parks and campgrounds be subject to the county’s TOT: