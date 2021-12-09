Inyo County Clerk/Recorder and Registrar of Voters Danielle Sexton reported Tuesday during the Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting that the 2022 Primary Election calendar is available at the Inyo County Clerk/Recorder and Registrar of Voters Office and online at elections.inyocounty.us.
The office is located in the historic County Courthouse, 168 N. Edwards St., Independence.
Sexton wanted to inform the public of key primary election dates:
• Signatures In-Lieu of Filing Fee period begins Jan. 3, 2022, for all candidates except for county supervisor candidates. Due to redistricting, this period is being extended 28 days after final supervisorial district boundaries are adopted. The estimated date for district boundaries adoption is Jan. 12, 2022. See Inyo County website, www.inyocounty.us/redistricting-2021, for redistricting information.
• Declaration of Candidacy/Nomination Papers begins Feb. 14, 2022, and closes on March 11, 2022.
• As required by Assembly Bill 37 (EC 3000.5), every registered voter will be mailed a ballot for the 2022 Primary Election on May 9, 2022. Residents can verify that they will receive their mailed ballot by checking their voter registration status at www.sos.ca.gov/elec
• Last day to register to vote for the election is May 23, 2022.
• Election Day is June 7, 2022. For voters with an in-person voting precinct, regular voting polling places will be open as well on Election Day.
According to the office’s website, local county offices up for election in the June 7, 2022, election, with current incumbents, are:
• Supervisor, First District, Dan Totheroh
• Supervisor, Third District, Rick Pucci
• Assessor, Dave Stottlemyre
• Auditor, Amy Shepherd
• Clerk-Recorder, Danielle Sexton
• Coroner, Jason Molinar
• District Attorney, Thomas L. Hardy
• Public Administrator, Patricia Barton
• Sheriff, Jeff Hollowell, who will be retiring in January.
• Superintendent of Schools, Barry Simpson
• Treasurer-Tax Collector, Alisha McMurtrie.
Office hours beginning 2022
The Inyo County Clerk/Recorder and Registrar of Voters Office will be implementing new office hours at the start of the new year:
• The Elections Office hours of operation for in-person election services will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
• The Clerk Recorder’s Office hours of operation for in-person services will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
For more information, call the office, (760) 878-0220.