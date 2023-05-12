The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to have a regular meeting at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, which is earlier than the board’s usual start time.
A closed session will be held later in the meeting.
The first part of the agenda includes a briefing from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management on the upcoming fire season; presenting Deputy Chief Probation Officer Penni Brown with a proclamation recognizing her selection as the Central Region Employee of the Year; and recognition of Judd Symons as the 2023 Inyo County EMS Provider of the Year.
Also on the agenda is approval of the Third Quarter Financial Review, an update on spring runoff operations, and, at 1 p.m., a presentation on the Hazard Mitigation Plan being updated by the Inyo County Office of Emergency Services in coordination with the city of Bishop, Bishop Paiute Tribe and Lone Pine Paiute-Shoshone Tribe.
The public is invited to attend in person or via Zoom webinar: https://zoom.us/j/868254781.
Remote participation for members of the public is provided for convenience only. In the event that the remote participation connection malfunctions for any reason, the board of supervisors reserves the right to conduct the meeting without remote access.
Regardless of remote access, written public comments, limited to 250 words or fewer, may be emailed to the Assistant Clerk of the Board at boardclerk@inyocounty.us.
The agenda for the May 16 meeting will be available to the public at https://inyococa.portal.civicclerk.com/.
