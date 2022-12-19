The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week approved a grant application for $364,500 in grant funding for the Eastern California Museum in Independence.
Shawn Lum, museum administrator, said that, if the state approves the application, the grant will fund the museum for a three-year multi-phase effort to create a more relevant in-person space, build a more robust virtual visitor experience and honor previously untold, historically under-represented tribal and rural stories of Eastern California.
During her presentation last week, Lum said the museum submitted an application in March to the California Department of Natural Resources and already has gone through a “pretty rigorous evaluation process.
“It’s a quite competitive grant,” Lum said, adding that there are few funding opportunities currently available for the state’s museums.
She said after the Eastern California Museum staff submits the application package by Jan. 2, the California Cultural and Historical Endowment board, which operates under the California Department of Natural Resources, reviews the staff recommended projects for the grant.
Lum said if approved the grant funding would start March 1, 2023, and the museum would have three years to expend the $364,500 over the three-year grant period.
