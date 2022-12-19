The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week approved a grant application for $364,500 in grant funding for the Eastern California Museum in Independence.

Shawn Lum, museum administrator, said that, if the state approves the application, the grant will fund the museum for a three-year multi-phase effort to create a more relevant in-person space, build a more robust virtual visitor experience and honor previously untold, historically under-represented tribal and rural stories of Eastern California.

Tags

Recommended for you