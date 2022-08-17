The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday appointed Nathan “Nate” Greenberg to become the new Inyo County chief administrative officer.
Current county Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Chapman, who has been in the position since August 2021, has announced her retirement effective Sept. 28.
Greenberg has been a resident of the Eastern Sierra for decades, county staff notes. He has extensive local government experience with Mono County, where he has held a variety of positions since the year 2000 and is currently serving as the information technology director.
Greenberg has served as chairman of the California Broadband Cooperative Board of Directors, president and founding member of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center, and has served as faculty for the California State Association of Counties Institute, among other accolades.
The county chief administrative officer reviews, monitors, and recommends county structure, programs, services, and budgets while supervising the administration of all department heads and units of government over which the county board of supervisors has responsibility.
The announcement was made after the board returned from closed session Tuesday with supervisors approving the appointment and contract with Greenberg later in the meeting.
Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley said that the appointment is “a big deal for the county to move into a new era with a new CAO.”
Kingsley said after the board’s unanimous decision to hire Greenberg, he received a call from the president of the Rural County Representatives of California, which represents 39 rural counties in the state, who told him that at least five or six other rural counties are looking for chief administrative officers and can’t find them.
“We’re lucky Nate lives next door and is able to come on soon,” Kingsley said.
Greenberg is due to start at the beginning of September, giving him a chance to shadow Chapman until her retirement at the end of that month, which Kingsley said, is another luxury that most rural counties don’t get these days.
Greenberg, via Zoom, said he was grateful for the opportunity and “deeply appreciated the vote of confidence” from the supervisors.
“I just want to say that the decision to take this step is not one that I made quickly or took lightly,” Greenberg said. “Leaving Mono and the organization and team that I’ve called home for the last 20-plus years has been bittersweet. But it’s really been overcome by how excited I am about the team that’s down there.”
He said as a boy growing up in southern California, he spent a lot of time in Inyo County.
“Certainly over my last 20 years I’ve got to know a lot of the characteristics of the place and I think it’s one of the most unique and special parts of California.”
He said he also was aware of Inyo County’s unique challenges and is looking forward to working collaboratively with supervisors and staff.
Greenberg will be receiving a monthly salary of $16,879, according to county staff. His benefits also will include 80 hours of paid administrative time off each fiscal year. Greenberg also will be credited on the first day of his employment with 100 hours of sick leave and 40 hours of vacation leave and he will accrue sick and vacation leave as if he was employed by the county for 18 years.
The county also will be providing and maintaining a motor pool vehicle for the exclusive use of the chief administrative officer, according to staff.