Inyo County Administration, Office of Emergency Services, and Sheriff’s Office are urging residents to prepare now for an incoming weather event that could bring higher elevation snowfall and lower elevation rain resulting in potential flooding, road closures, avalanche, and other hazards.

The National Weather Service, Las Vegas, Nevada has forecast a warm atmospheric river storm to arrive this evening, with another one projected to begin early next week. Both storm systems will impact Inyo County with rain on snow which can trigger avalanches and flooding at lower elevations.

