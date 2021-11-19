As of Thursday, Nov. 4, the Inyo County Community Project Sponsorship Program is accepting grant applications for the 2022 Yearly Competitive Grants. The grants will be available for events and projects sponsored by local non-profit groups that will be taking place in Inyo County during 2022. Up to $34,000 is available in the 2022 Competitive Grant cycle. The deadline for submitting applications, either on paper or digitally, is Jan. 5, 2022.
The Competitive Grants can be used to fund a variety of projects, programs or events. In general, the CPSP program is focused on helping local organizations promote activities and programs that bring visitors to the area, and also supports events and programs that enhance the cultural and recreational quality of life of the county’s residents. For example, last year CPSP grants were used to help sponsor the Lone Pine Film Festival, Mule Days, Music in the Courtyard in Lone Pine, the First Friday Markets in Bishop and other events.
The Program Guidelines, Grant Application, Grant Review Criteria, Tax Status, and Final Report Template are also available to review or download at: https://www.inyocounty.us/government/board-supervisors/community-project-sponsorship-program
To be considered, the completed and signed Grant Application (submitted on paper or digitally), must be received by the Office of the County Administrator by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. No postmarks will be accepted.
Grant applications being mailed should be sent to: Office of the County Administrator, Attn: Community Project Sponsorship Program, P.O. Drawer N, Independence, CA 93526. If hand delivering, deliver to: Office of the County Administrator, 224 N. Edwards Street, Independence, CA, (760) 878-0292. Digital grant applications, which still need original signatures, may be sent to dellis@inyocounty.us.
Grant applications will be reviewed for completeness and eligibility and then forwarded to a Review Panel for evaluation, ranking and suggested funding levels. The County Administrative Officer is expected to consider the Review Panel’s funding recommendations and make a final decision on the specific grant awards at the end of January.
The CPSP program includes three separate types of grants: Fishing Promotion, which funds four local fishing derbies and other promotional events during the Fishing Season; Line Item Grants which fund well-established, ongoing promotional efforts or events; and Competitive Grants.
Organizations or groups with questions about the grant guidelines, the application process or the program in general can call (760) 878-0292 for more information.