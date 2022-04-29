The community is invited to join the Inyo County Behavioral Health Advisory Board and Health and Human Services for a Mental Health Awareness Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, at the Clint G. Quilter County Building, 1360 N. Main St., Bishop.
Each year, communities nationwide recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month, helping to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.
The “Every Mind Matters” flag was designed by a local consumer of services using the Inyo County logo and the bright green associated with mental health awareness. The flag will fly throughout the month of May in recognition of the importance of this critical issue and as a reminder that mental health treatment is important and is just as critical as treatment for physical illness.
The Behavioral Health Advisory Board and Health and Human Services emphasize, “Together, we can create a community where everyone feels comfortable reaching out for the support and treatment they deserve.”