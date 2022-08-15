Dr. Frank Guevara

Dr. Frank Guevara

 Photo courtesy of Cerro Coso Community College

Cerro Coso Community College is pleased to announce that Dr. Frank Guevara will be joining the college as a professor of child development beginning in fall 2022.   

He says he admires “Cerro Coso for being innovative in meeting the needs of the community and is excited to contribute to the expansion of the child development program to support Spanish-speaking students.”

Tags

Recommended for you